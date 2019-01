× Police: Man critically injured in Fox Meadows shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was taken to the hospital in critical condition after a shooting in the 3000 block of Huntington Trail on Tuesday, Memphis Police said.

Officers arrived on the scene at 8:22 p.m.

The victim was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to Regional One Hospital.

Police say the suspect is known to the victim.

Anyone with information on the suspect can call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.