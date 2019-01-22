× Police: Human remains identified as missing California man

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The human remains that were located at Fields and Cook Road have been identified as the remains of missing California man Sean Turner, Memphis Police said.

The 48-year-old was visiting family in Memphis in November 2017 when he went missing. The 2017 Chrysler Pacifica that he rented was found burned at Forrester and West Mitchell Road.

This is an ongoing investigation.

