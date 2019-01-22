× One dead, juvenile injured in Arkansas gas station shooting

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. — Police in Helena-West Helena are looking for two suspects after an early morning shooting at a gas station that left one dead and another injured.

Just after 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, a man was shot dead and his juvenile passenger injured as they sat parked at a gas pump at the Victory Fuels gas station in the 500 block of Columbia.

Police identified the deceased man as 25-year-old Kasey Grant.

They said he was unresponsive when they arrived and was pronounced dead at Helena Regional Medical Center.

WREG was there as the juvenile victim was released Tuesday afternoon with what appeared to be a wound to his arm.

Police haven’t yet been able to determine a motive, but said the victims’ vehicle was riddled with bullets and that well over a dozen shots were fired.

Two bullet holes were still visible in one of the gas pumps Tuesday afternoon.