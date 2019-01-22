× No charges for Chris Brown after arrest over rape allegations

(CNN) — Singer Chris Brown has been released from police custody and he won’t face any charges at this time, the Paris prosecutor’s office said.

Brown and two others, who were not identified, were arrested Tuesday in Paris on allegations of aggravated rape and drug violations, a French judicial source told CNN.

No charges have been filed against any of them, the prosecutor’s office said, but the investigation is ongoing.

The US Embassy in Paris has declined to comment on Brown’s arrest.

The singer issued a statement on his Instagram account on Tuesday denying the accusations.

“I wanna make it perfectly clear ….. This is false and a whole lot of CAP!,” he wrote in the all-caps message. “… For my daughter and my family this is so disrespectful and is against my character and morals!!!!”

Raphael Chiche, the singer’s attorney, said his client “vigorously protests his innocence” and has directed him to file a complaint due to the “slander of which he has unfairly been the subject.”

The singer has had several run-ins with the law, including physical assault charges after an incident with his then-girlfriend, Rihanna, in 2009. He was charged with felony assault and making criminal threats in that incident, and received five years probation and community service.

Most recently before the Paris incident, Brown was arrested in July after a concert in West Palm Beach, Florida, on a felony battery charge stemming from an April 2017 incident in which he was accused of punching a man who photographed him without permission.

He was released after posting $2,000 bail, pleaded not guilty at a subsequent hearing and is awaiting trial.

In 2013, Brown and his bodyguard were arrested and charged with felony assault after an alleged altercation outside a hotel in Washington. The charge was reduced to a misdemeanor in court the next day, and Brown was released from jail without bail.

Later that year, Brown was kicked out of a rehab facility after smashing his mother’s car window during a family session. A judge ordered him to immediately enter into another rehab program.

He was hit with a probation violation in March 2014 for being booted from the rehab facility, and a judge put him in jail. In May of that year, while he was still incarcerated, he pleaded guilty to a probation violation stemming from the Washington fight.

He was released from jail in June 2014, and about three months later, he pleaded guilty in the Washington fight and was sentenced to time served — one day in prison — and a $150 fine.