Mother arrested after firing shots at son's father, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis mother was arrested after allegedly pulling a pistol on her son’s father.

The victim told police he was returning his son to the boy’s mother on Monday when the woman suddenly became angry. Authorities didn’t say why she became angry, but we do know things quickly escalated outside the home.

The father said the woman pulled a gun and fired it twice at him.

The mother, who was later identified as Brittany Boughton, said she didn’t fire at the man and that the live round that was found outside her front door had fallen out when she chambered the weapon.

The 29-year-old was charged with aggravated assault.

It’s unclear where the child was during the shooting.