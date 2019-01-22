Money to pay utility bills available for low-income Shelby County residents

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As much as $650 is available to lots of MLGW utility customers to help them keep their lights on.

The program is funded by a $19 million federal grant.

Any Shelby County resident at or below 150 percent of the federal poverty line qualifies. That means the income for a family of four needs to be $37,650 or less. It's important to note it doesn't matter if you've gotten a cut-off notice.

"Utilities are not a luxury, it's a necessity. You have to have it and for many families, they're forced to look at do I pay for food? Do I pay for medicine? Do I pay my utilities? Do I pay my rent?" Shelby County Commissioner Reginald Milton says.

To find out if you qualify, call 901-222-4299 or 901-222-4200.

Additionally, eligible seniors can specifically receive up to $250. That's thanks to a $20,000 grant from the International Brotherhood of Electricians.