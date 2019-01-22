MLGW presents new budget plan at council meeting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The MLGW budget saga continues with the utility company determined to pass rate increases in 2019. Those are increases they say are necessary to improve reliability and keep your power on.

Councilmember Patrice Robinson says her Whitehaven district has been hit hard by MLGW's aging infrastructure.

Robinson already voted in favor of MLGW's first proposed budget and she's ready to do it again.

"At some point, we say enough is enough. And we gotta make changes in our infrastructure or we are all gonna be in trouble," she said.

The chair of the MLGW committee wants this so bad that she actually suggested a new option for the utility company to propose. They did, and they presented it Tuesday.

According to the plan, rate increases wouldn't start this year - but in 2020.

That means in that first year the increases would be a lot higher. It would be an average of about $5.50 for electricity. They level off after that to under $2.

In total, the increases incrementally add up to about $18 for water, electricity and gas combined by 2023.

"We really wanna get started with our distribution automation, which is really a grid modernization thing that would allow customers to experience fewer minutes of interruption," MLGW President JT Young said.

But councilmember Ford Canale has other concerns.

He hopes MLGW can redo its benefit packages, and he's waiting on a study from another electricity provider other than the TVA.

"If we could do the infrastructure improvements without raising rates or even lower rates for our payers, you have to look at that," Canale said.

He says he'll have those answers next week. And he'll be ready to make a decision by council's next meeting.

We want to point out that the City Council's three newest members are presiding over their first full meeting. They were also there at Tuesday morning's presentation to get up to speed.