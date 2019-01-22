× Memphis named top travel destination by TripSavvy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Where to visit in 2019? Travel publication TripSavvy is telling readers to go to Memphis, which it named the top overall travel destination for 2019.

“If you’ve visited Memphis before, it’s time to go back. The city is alive with change; you might not recognize it,” the publication wrote, mentioning the transformation of Crosstown Concourse, the opening of Railgarten and the renovated Pink Palace Museum among the city’s attractions.

TripSavvy said it compiled the list from its Editors’ Choice Awards, which analyzed 60,000 hotels, restaurants, and attractions around the world — to identify the best spots for every type of vacation.

Other winners out of the list of 21 cities were awarded in specific categories, like Tokyo as Best Bucket List Destination and Toronto as Best for Sports Fans.

The complete list is here.