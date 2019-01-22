× Man accused of beating woman at Memphis intersection arrested

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man wanted after police say he beat up a woman at a local intersection has been captured.

Reginald Stevenson was arrested and charged with domestic assault after the November 22 incident.

The victim told police she and the 27-year-old were sitting in her car at the intersection of Covington Pike and Yale when he suddenly attacked, punching her in the face.

Scared for her safety, she said she jumped out of the car and started running down the street seeking help.

Stevenson allegedly chased her down the street. It’s unclear what happened after that point.

Stevenson has been at large since then. He was finally taken into custody on Monday and charged.