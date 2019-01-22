Live at 9: Heidi Kuhn, Nick Petrie, Benny Turner and Cash McCall & The Rascal Theory

Heidi Kuhn Interview

Thousands of people in Shelby County are living with a criminal record, and that makes it hard to do even the most basic things like get a job or rent a home.

Shelby County Criminal Court Clerk Heidi Kuhn has made it her mission to help clear up criminal records.

Author Chat with Nick Petrie

The exciting fourth installment in the “Peter Ash” series is now available in bookstores. It’s called “Tear It Down” and is set right here in Memphis.

The author, Nick Petrie, joined us on Live at 9 to talk about the book and why we should add it to our reading list.

Music legends Benny Turner and Cash McCall

Two music legends with six decades of experience are teaming up for a new album. Benny Turner and Cash McCall joined us live in studio to talk about the project.

The Rascal Theory

Straight out of central Wisconsin The Rascal Theory will make you want to move and groove. The award-winning band has their own brand of rock and blues that is sure to get you up on your feet.