Hairstylist defends himself as several women come forward with complaints

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis hairstylist was in court Tuesday, charged with sexual battery after a client says he groped her while doing her hair.

Feras Hdaib denies the allegations against him and says he would never try anything sexual with a client.

"This woman comes to blackmail me. I don't do nothing to her. I'm not that kind of guy."

But several clients disagree.

Tania Butler says Hdiab did her hair about five times before she couldn't take it anymore. She says he would consistently call and text her and say things that made her uncomfortable.

"He's very strange, very inappropriate. I would consider him a sexual predator. He would make comments to me about how long he could last in the bedroom," Butler said.

She says the final straw was when Hdaib sent her an address for where to go for her next hair appointment.

When she arrived, she discovered it was an Extended Stay Hotel.

It's the same hotel where her another client says Hdiab put his hands down her shirt and groped her.

Another client has a similar story.

She says Hdaib sent her a picture from inside the hotel room and told her to meet him there.

This is after she claims he would talk about sex with her and things he wished he could do.

"Little by little I just started noticing her had his hands on my shoulders, not my hair. He wold massage my shoulders," she said.

We reached out to Hdaib for another comment, but we didn't hear back.

His lawyer says he looks forward to defending him.

Hdaib is due back in court on Feb. 5. During Tuesday's court hearing the judge said, if convicted, Hdaib faces one to six years behind bars.