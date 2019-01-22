× FBI searching for ‘Traveling Bandit’ after six-state crime spree

WASHINGTON — The Federal Bureau of Investigation has released images of an accused bank robber still on the run.

He’s known as the “Traveling Bandit”, covering hundreds of miles since his alleged robbery spree began on December 28 in Aventura, Florida. Since then he’s hit banks in Asheville, North Carolina; Johnson City, Tennessee; Mt. Juliet, Tennessee; Prattville, Alabama; Mt. Vernon, Illinois; and Price Branch, Utah, according to WTVF.

In each of the robberies the suspect approached the counter and handed the teller a note before leaving in a white Ford, possibly an Explorer or Expedition.

His image has been plastered on billboards around the country, including right here in the city of Memphis.

The FBI said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Call the FBI if you see him.