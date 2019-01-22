× Deputies: Night of drinking, fight over text leads woman to intentionally wreck car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was charged after police say she purposefully crashed her car into another driver in Cordova after getting mad at another woman.

Deputies said Jennifer Forrester and the woman had been out drinking at TJ Mulligans late Monday evening when an argument broke out over a text message.

As the women were driving home along Cordova Road, Forrester became “irate” and said she was going “kill them both by wrecking into the car in front of them,” the victim said.

Forrester then proceeded to run into the Toyota in front of them when it was stopped at a stop sign. Deputies didn’t say if that driver was hurt during the crash.

Forrester was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, driving under the influence and refusal to submit to a BAC test.