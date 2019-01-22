Corinth Police searching for gunman in deadly double shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CORINTH, Miss. — The Corinth Police Department is searching for the gunman in a deadly double shooting just after midnight on Tate Street.

Neighbors are too afraid to show their faces since whoever fired the shots that killed Daniel Gunn and Latavious Rogers hasn't been caught yet.

"There's been numerous shootings around here. But no one has ever gotten killed," a neighbor said.

That's why both neighbors we talked with told us they have chills.

They say the double murder comes just too close to their front doors.

"They were probably trying to rob them," another neighbor said.

Police have yet to state a motive.

The neighbor says it didn't take long for police to realize there was a man lying in the front yard. But it took longer for them to locate the the second body in the backyard.

He also has a theory as to why Rogers was lying in backyard and Gunn was found in the front.

"He may have been trying to guard the boy," the neighbor said.

He thinks Gunn tried to protect his friend while Rogers tried to run for safety.

The neighbors think it won't be long before the shooter is caught since there were plenty of people watching and a bunch of clues left behind.

"All I know is there was a small green car. And after the shooting if sped away," a neighbor said.

Police picked up casings and a handgun at the scene.

They haven't confirmed a motive and would only tell us the victims knew one another.