City Council honors slain Chamber president Phil Trenary

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It was an emotional tribute at City Council on Tuesday for a man who was gunned down while advocating for the city of Memphis.

The council gave a humanitarian award to the family and colleagues of Phil Trenary. The Chamber of Commerce president was shot and killed on Front Street in September 2018.

Councilman Berlin Boyd spoke directly to Trenary's daughter, Brittney Trenary, and talked about spending the night in the hospital with her when the incident happened.

He commended Trenary's work, bringing jobs to Memphis and decreasing poverty. Boyd also spoke about Trenary's commitment to serving on various boards to helps with business and the arts around the city.

Brittney's voice quivered a little as she thanked the council for the award.

She was surrounded by other people involved with the Chamber of Commerce.

"Many of you worked with dad on city matters such as recruiting businesses and education reform. But I had the pleasure of observing him day to day. I saw how he treated people who could give him nothing in return. And I can say he was a true gentleman. On his behalf, thank you so much," Brittney said.

"It is one of the best gestures one can make considering the caliber of person Phil Trenary was," Beverly Robertson, President of The Memphis Chamber of Commerce, said.

We also want to update you on another vote at City Council. They just approved $50 million in financing for two parking garages in the massive Union Row Development.

Developers say this was key to allow the project to move forward.

Martavious Jones was the only councilmember to vote against it.