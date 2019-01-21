× Woman helps police track down pair of suspected burglars

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Friday morning got off to a bad start for Traci Robinson when she walked out of a Valero convenience store at Thomas and Frayser Boulevard and allegedly saw a man rummaging through her car.

Police say she yelled but couldn’t stop him from snatching her backpack, jumping in his car, and speeding off with a gun pointed at her.

Fortunately, the morning took a positive turn when Robinson spotted the suspect’s car at another Valero off Chelsea six miles away.

She called police and officers pulled the car over a couple blocks from the gas station. Police say the man driving took off on foot while a woman in the passenger seat tried to take the wheel but couldn’t get away.

That woman was identified as Rochelle Warren. She was arrested and charged with being an accessory to a crime.

Police are still looking for the man who ran off. Investigators say he and Warren have been in a relationship since 2013 and have three kids together.

Police found the victim’s backpack but all the stuff inside was gone.

William Miller is glad at least one suspect got caught. He hopes the other does too. He says Robinson got lucky when she spotted that car.

“One out of a million (chance of that happening). That’s all I can say. One out of a million,” Miller says.

Warren is due in court tomorrow.