× Three injured in four-vehicle wreck in Frayser

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people were taken to the hospital after a four-vehicle wreck at Watkins and Whitney in Frayser on Monday, Memphis Police said.

Officers responded to the scene at 4:32 p.m.

One of the vehicles struck a pole. The victims are listed as non-critical.

We’ll update this story as more information becomes available.