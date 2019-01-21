× Tennessee couple arrested after 38 dogs found in home

MACON COUNTY, Tenn. — On Friday afternoon, Macon County Animal control got an unusual call.

“Eight dogs loose attacking livestock and I went down with Deputy Long, and behold there were more at the barn,” said Jamie Weekly with Macon County Animal Control.

Altogether there were 38 dogs, mostly huskies. Eighteen were found in the home on Sycamore Valley Road in Lafayette while another 20 dogs were found in a nearby barn.

“They were not well taken care of. Very poor. Some of them are very thin, never had human contact.”

Officers arrested 59-year-old Gary Leary and his 46-year- old wife Jennifer. The Learys were charged with 38 counts of animal cruelty and the killing of livestock. They were given a $20,000 bond each.

Wilson County Disaster Animal Response Team – otherwise known as DART – was called in to assist.

“It is terribly heartbreaking but rewarding because once they come to a setting like this they are safe and secure and that’s what we like to see,” said Julie Hutchison.

Right now, 34 of the dogs survived and are being cared for.

Weekly said some of the dogs belonged to other families and were taken by the Learys, including a dog that went missing about a year ago. That dog belonged to a family who lived right down the street.

The dogs will remain under the watchful eye of vets for about another week before being sent out to adoption centers.