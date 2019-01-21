× Shooting victim dropped off at North Memphis fire house

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A critically injured shooting victim was dropped off at a North Memphis fire house Monday, and the suspect drove away, police said.

The male shooting victim showed up around 3 p.m. at the fire house at Chelsea and Lambert. He was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

Police said the shooting happened in the 1400 block of Lambert. A witness said he heard several gunshots and then saw a young man running down the street bleeding.

The suspect fled southbound on Lambert in a black Infiniti with red dealer tags, police said.

#breaking: Man shot in North Memphis on Lambert St between Chelsea and Griggs. Witness saw man jump out of car and shoot the guy, then bleeding victim ran to fire station. @3onyourside pic.twitter.com/VgLXvWtCJq — Luke Jones (@LukeJonesTV) January 21, 2019