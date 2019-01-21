Prinston Pharmaceutical Inc. recalls their blood pressure medication

WASHINGTON —Even more blood pressure medication has been pulled from the shelves after Prinston Pharmaceutical Inc. recalled one lot of Irbesartan and seven lots of Irbesartan HCTZ tablets.

Both medications are used to control high blood pressure and to treat heart failure, the FDA reported.

The recalled lots reportedly contain N-nitrosodiethylamine (NDEA), which has been classified as a probable human carcinogen.

Product NDC Code Lot Number Expiry Dates Distribution Date IRBESARTAN TABLETS 300MG 90CT 43547-376-09 331B18009 02/2021 8/9/2018 IRBESARTAN/HCTZ

300MG/12.5MG 30CT TABLETS 43547-331-03 327A18001 03/2021 7/10/2018 IRBESARTAN/HCTZ

300MG/12.5MG 30 CT TABLETS 43547-331-03 327A18002 03/2021 7/10/2018 IRBESARTAN/HCTZ 300MG/12.5MG 90CT

TABLETS 43547-331-09 327B18008 03/2021 7/10/2018 IRBESARTAN/HCTZ 300MG/12.5MG 90CT

TABLETS 43547-331-09 327B18009 03/2021 7/10/2018 IRBESARTAN/HCTZ 150MG/12.5MG 30CT 43547-330-03 325D18004 03/2021 7/10/2018 IRBESARTAN/HCTZ

150MG/12.5MG 90CT TABLETS 43547-330-09 325B18004 03/2021 8/24/2018 IRBESARTAN/HCTZ 150MG/12.5MG 30CT

TABLETS 43547-330-03 325D18005 03/2021 7/10/2018 Do not stop your medication without consulting with your doctor.