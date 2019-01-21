Prinston Pharmaceutical Inc. recalls their blood pressure medication

WASHINGTON —Even more blood pressure medication has been pulled from the shelves after Prinston Pharmaceutical Inc. recalled one lot of Irbesartan and seven lots of Irbesartan HCTZ tablets.
Both medications are used to control high blood pressure and to treat heart failure, the FDA reported.
The recalled lots reportedly contain N-nitrosodiethylamine (NDEA), which has been classified as a probable human carcinogen.
|Product
|NDC Code
|Lot Number
|Expiry Dates
|Distribution Date
|IRBESARTAN TABLETS 300MG 90CT
|43547-376-09
|331B18009
|02/2021
|8/9/2018
|IRBESARTAN/HCTZ
300MG/12.5MG 30CT TABLETS
|43547-331-03
|327A18001
|03/2021
|7/10/2018
|IRBESARTAN/HCTZ
300MG/12.5MG 30 CT TABLETS
|43547-331-03
|327A18002
|03/2021
|7/10/2018
|IRBESARTAN/HCTZ 300MG/12.5MG 90CT
TABLETS
|43547-331-09
|327B18008
|03/2021
|7/10/2018
|IRBESARTAN/HCTZ 300MG/12.5MG 90CT
TABLETS
|43547-331-09
|327B18009
|03/2021
|7/10/2018
|IRBESARTAN/HCTZ 150MG/12.5MG 30CT
|43547-330-03
|325D18004
|03/2021
|7/10/2018
|IRBESARTAN/HCTZ
150MG/12.5MG 90CT TABLETS
|43547-330-09
|325B18004
|03/2021
|8/24/2018
|IRBESARTAN/HCTZ 150MG/12.5MG 30CT
TABLETS
|43547-330-03
|325D18005
|03/2021
|7/10/2018
Do not stop your medication without consulting with your doctor.