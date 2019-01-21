Prinston Pharmaceutical Inc. recalls their blood pressure medication

WASHINGTON —Even more blood pressure medication has been pulled from the shelves after Prinston Pharmaceutical Inc. recalled one lot of Irbesartan and seven lots of Irbesartan HCTZ tablets.

Both medications are used to control high blood pressure and to treat heart failure, the FDA reported.

The recalled lots reportedly contain N-nitrosodiethylamine (NDEA), which has been classified as a probable human carcinogen.

Product NDC Code Lot Number Expiry Dates Distribution Date
IRBESARTAN TABLETS 300MG 90CT 43547-376-09 331B18009 02/2021 8/9/2018
IRBESARTAN/HCTZ
300MG/12.5MG 30CT TABLETS		 43547-331-03 327A18001 03/2021 7/10/2018
IRBESARTAN/HCTZ
300MG/12.5MG 30 CT TABLETS		 43547-331-03 327A18002 03/2021 7/10/2018
IRBESARTAN/HCTZ 300MG/12.5MG 90CT
TABLETS		 43547-331-09 327B18008 03/2021 7/10/2018
IRBESARTAN/HCTZ 300MG/12.5MG 90CT
TABLETS		 43547-331-09 327B18009 03/2021 7/10/2018
IRBESARTAN/HCTZ 150MG/12.5MG 30CT 43547-330-03 325D18004 03/2021 7/10/2018
IRBESARTAN/HCTZ
150MG/12.5MG 90CT TABLETS		 43547-330-09 325B18004 03/2021 8/24/2018
IRBESARTAN/HCTZ 150MG/12.5MG 30CT
TABLETS		 43547-330-03 325D18005 03/2021 7/10/2018

Do not stop your medication without consulting with your doctor.

 

