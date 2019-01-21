× Police: 1 person shot at Illinois mall, suspect at large

ORLAND PARK, Ill. (AP) — Authorities say a man was critically wounded in a shooting at a suburban Chicago mall, and the suspect remains at large.

Orland Park Police Chief Tim McCarthy tells WBBM-AM the 19-year-old man was shot in the center of Orland Square Mall and ran away before collapsing outside a clothing store Monday evening.

Deputy Police Chief Joseph Mitchell said at a brief news conference that the shooter remains at large and was believed to have fled from the mall area. Mitchell says investigators don’t know a motive for the shooting but called it an “isolated incident.”

Police departments from several neighboring towns responded to the mall about 20 miles (32.2 kilometers) southwest of Chicago.