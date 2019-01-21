× ‘Pass It On’ recipient gets home makeover on Dr. King’s day of service

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A south Memphis native is counting her blessings. The recent “Pass It On” recipient is got a double dose of kindness from the community.

In November 2018, Tim Simpson introduced WREG viewers to Fannie Mae Holeman.

The piano-playing, churchgoing sweetheart, who despite having much faith, had fallen on hard times.

Her friend Joann Smith is the reason everyone got a chance to fall in love with Holeman. She contacted Simpson so that Holeman could be featured on “Pass It On.”

“I saw you guys giver her $600 and I felt that just wasn’t enough,” Kirby Salton, the CEO of Artisan Constructors, said.

Salton is a big part of the reason Holeman couldn’t hide her joy during Monday’s day of service. “For someone who has devoted 50 years of their life to our community, I said she deserves better. ”

He reached out to JustMyCities to pull off a makeover.

“As the camera panned around the room, I noticed additional repairs that needed to be made,” Salton said. “This is the least that we can do to give back. Especially on this day of service.”

Now Holeman has a fully renovated living room, dining room and kitchen.

The woman who has given so much to everyone else couldn’t hold back tears as the singing started and the violins played.

Her eyes lit up as she gazed at the new ceilings, all new appliances and chandeliers. It seems the decades of being a blessing to others has paid off for Holeman in a major way.

There were a lot of groups that pitched in to help. Home Depot donated supplies, Stone Galleria donated the granite tops and community rescue corps pitched in too.