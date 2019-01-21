× More bars are serving up craft cocktails without a drop of alcohol

NEW YORK — Many people are choosing to skip the alcohol this month as part of a growing health campaign called “Dry January.” And they’re in luck. It comes as more and more restaurants and bars are serving up the latest trend in the drink world: craft cocktails that don’t have any alcohol at all.

Before the bar opens at this New York City craft cocktail spot, bartenders are spinning, stirring, and straining ingredients for some of their most elaborate drinks.

This tomato and passion fruit blend will become the “Serendipity”: a cocktail that doesn’t have a drop of alcohol.

“We put more time and effort into going from a raw ingredient to a final product, because that’s what it takes to put that much flavor into something without alcohol.”

When cocktail innovators Dave Arnold and Don Lee opened Existing Conditions they wanted to respect customers who don’t order booze.

“To take them as seriously whether or not they’re drinking alcohol.”

That means thoughtful, well-crafted alternatives to soda and juice – for more and more people choosing to skip the spirits.

“We’ve seen there’s been a five percent decrease in alcohol consumption over the last five years.”

Mintel Senior Beverage Analyst Caleb Bryant said the rise of alcohol-free cocktails is partially driven by Americans focusing on health and wellness.

“For some that means reducing alcohol consumption, or abstaining from alcohol entirely.”

“Tonight I’m not really drinking cause I’m sick.”

When Jeannie Im is avoiding the hard stuff, she doesn’t want to sacrifice quality. Her favorite drink here is the “Serendipity.”

“This is one of the most interesting and complex things I’ve tasted in a while and it has no booze in it.”

It’s a $16 dollar concoction that’s pleasing patrons and filling the till. Just don’t call it a mocktail.

“It contains the word “mock.” Why would I want to mock the guest who’s coming in?”

That’s top shelf customer service without the booze.