Mid-South volunteers honor Dr. King’s legacy with day of service

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Hundreds of people in the Mid-South found ways to honor the memory of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday. Some of the volunteer work will help people all over the country.

At the National Civil Rights Museum people gave blood and donated food to the Mid-South Food Bank. Visitors who dropped off a can of food got into the museum for free.

"Let him learn about MLK and what the day is all about," a father who brought his son to the museum said.

For volunteers at the museum, the day was all about service. Even if it meant working outside in below-freezing temperatures.

"As long as you keep moving you can talk and converse with your sisters," a volunteer said.

They say it's all worth it because they're following the example of the slain Civil Rights leader.

"This is my third year out here for the Mid-South Food Bank," a volunteer said.

At the FedEx Warehouse in Southaven, Mississippi around 500 employees were also giving back and putting together meals for 'Rise Against Hunger.'

We spoke to a few women who have been volunteering on MLK Day for the past four years. "It's awesome. It's a fantastic way to give back on a day off."

FedEx employees in nine states are packing 140,000 meals that will be distributed in cities across the country. This is all part of FedEx Cares.

FedEx says 40,000 meals for 'Rise Against Hunger' were assembled in Memphis.