× Mid-South groups working to help furloughed government workers

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — As we now close on day 31 of the government shutdown those in the Mid-South are doing what they can to help furloughed workers and their families.

On Monday, a VFW post in Collierville was transformed into a makeshift food bank.

“It is very difficult,” explained Bryan Hoffman, Treasurer of the River City Blues Chief Petty Officer Association, a support group for those in the Coast Guard.

Those being helped at the VFW are people who protect our country every day.

“We still work. We still go out and do search and rescues and other things,” Hoffman explained.

With the shutdown, those serving with the Coast Guard are not receiving a paycheck.

“Most of our guys, most of our people in the Coast Guard are younger, they do have families.” Hoffman said.

Those in the association acknowledged that asking for help is hard. “With them not having a paycheck on a regular basis, they need some help getting these food items,” Hoffman said. Throughout the day people dropped off canned goods, paper towels and basic home necessities needed. A few miles down the road, there was another drive going on. “They need all the help they can get,” 11-year-old Kyle Silvestro said. Young members of the Little Helpers Memphis area group gathered at Collierville’s Baskin Robbins off Poplar. “We are setting up collection gift boxes where you can donate restaurant gift cards and canned foods,” Silvestro explained. Their drive is benefiting TSA workers. HAPPENING NOW: A donation drive for Coast Guard families affected by the government shutdown. Those in the Coast Guard are not currently getting paid but still working. They are also accepting monetary donations @3onyourside pic.twitter.com/KvXpA7F3xI — Shay Arthur (@ShayA_WREG3) January 21, 2019 “We’re collecting these foods because of the government shutdown and a lot of families need food and help,” Silvestro said. Members hope others in the Mid-South will do what they can to lend a hand too because as 11-year-old Myles Williams says it makes you happy. “Because I can help others,” he said. Little Helpers Memphis branch is partnering with Baskin-Robbins and Donut Hutt, both of Collierville. The drive is going on for the rest of the week until Saturday, Jan 26. You can deliver your goods or restaurant gift cards to the Donut Hutt from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. at 1016 W Poplar Ave #111 (behind Chick-fil-A.) You can also drop your items off from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. to the Baskin Robbins in Collierville at 915 W Poplar Ave #102.

If you would like to help the River City Blues Chief Petty Officer Association, the group supporting the Coast Guard, you can find them on Facebook under “River City Blues CPOA” or email them at Rivercitybluescpoa@gmail.com.