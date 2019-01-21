× Memphis lawmaker proposing dress code for parents at schools

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A lawmaker from Memphis is proposing a bill that would make parents and other visitors to Tennessee schools follow a dress code just like students and staff.

State Rep. Antonio Parkinson says he keeps getting calls about parents showing up to their children’s school inappropriately dressed and, in some cases, not fully clothed.

“I’ve heard some concerns from principals,” he says, “They say you’d be surprised at some of the stuff that we see.”

That’s why Parkinson, a Democrat who represents the Memphis area, plans on pushing a bill requiring a dress code. The details would be up to each district.

“I visualize clothes that are not sexually suggestive,” he said. “Not wearing things that might encourage or suggest gang activity.”

The dress code would be part of a larger code of conduct that would ideally prevent parents and visitors from cursing, fighting, and showing up on campus drunk or high.

Parkinson’s bill would require the code of conduct to be posted at every school entrance and given to parents every year when their children register for classes.

Shelby County School Board member Stephanie Love is the board’s legislative chair. She likes the idea and plans on talking to Parkinson about it.

Parkinson intends to introduce the bill in the coming weeks.