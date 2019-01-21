× Memphis honors Dr. King’s legacy with day of service

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Clean Memphis and Volunteer Memphis have teamed up to provide services opportunities on this Day of Service.

There will be several project sites across the city, including at the Belt Line, Booker T. Washington High School, LeMoyne-Owen College, and both the Brickford and Orange Mound Community Centers.

Belt Line

9:00 AM – Noon

427 Boston Street

Memphis, TN 38111

Bickford Community Center

9:00 AM – Noon

233 Henry Avenue

Memphis, TN 38107

Booker T. Washington High School

9:00 AM – Noon

715 S. Lauderdale Street

Memphis, TN 38126

Carnes Garden

11:00 AM – 1:00 PM

413 Decatur Street

Memphis, TN 38105

Frayser

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM

2380 James Rd.

Memphis, TN 38127

Orange Mound Community/ Melrose High School

9:00am – Noon

2870 Deadrick Avenue

Memphis, TN 38114

South Memphis

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM

1356 South Avenue

Memphis, TN 38106

Monday is also Waste Tire Cleanup Day at T.O. Fuller State Park. The cleanup event is part of Tennessee’s State Parks “Tires To Trails Program” which recycles waste tires. Volunteer activity starts at 9 a.m. and runs till noon.

Across the nation, FedEx is partnering with Rise Against Hunger. More than 500 employees in nine cities, including Memphis, will pack meals for the hungry today.

The company is also sponsoring Monday’s free admission to the National Civil Rights Museum. Anyone who brings a canned good will get in free. The museum is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday.