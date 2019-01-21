Memphis honors Dr. King’s legacy with day of service
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Clean Memphis and Volunteer Memphis have teamed up to provide services opportunities on this Day of Service.
There will be several project sites across the city, including at the Belt Line, Booker T. Washington High School, LeMoyne-Owen College, and both the Brickford and Orange Mound Community Centers.
Belt Line
9:00 AM – Noon
427 Boston Street
Memphis, TN 38111
Bickford Community Center
9:00 AM – Noon
233 Henry Avenue
Memphis, TN 38107
Booker T. Washington High School
9:00 AM – Noon
715 S. Lauderdale Street
Memphis, TN 38126
Carnes Garden
11:00 AM – 1:00 PM
413 Decatur Street
Memphis, TN 38105
Frayser
9:00 AM – 11:00 AM
2380 James Rd.
Memphis, TN 38127
Orange Mound Community/ Melrose High School
9:00am – Noon
2870 Deadrick Avenue
Memphis, TN 38114
South Memphis
9:00 AM – 11:00 AM
1356 South Avenue
Memphis, TN 38106
Monday is also Waste Tire Cleanup Day at T.O. Fuller State Park. The cleanup event is part of Tennessee’s State Parks “Tires To Trails Program” which recycles waste tires. Volunteer activity starts at 9 a.m. and runs till noon.
Across the nation, FedEx is partnering with Rise Against Hunger. More than 500 employees in nine cities, including Memphis, will pack meals for the hungry today.
The company is also sponsoring Monday’s free admission to the National Civil Rights Museum. Anyone who brings a canned good will get in free. The museum is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday.