Mayor Strickland honors women for their service to the community on MLK Day

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Ten women were honored for their community achievements and inspiration in the spirit of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday.

It’s an event Dr. King fought for. The crowd was filled with diversity, and a community all bonded in one room at the Luminary Awards.

“Memphis is a city of change, and a city that continues to change the world,” Mayor Jim Strickland said.

The women have held powerful positions. They directed and founded ministries and worked as politicians and instructors. Some of them even became the first woman, or black woman, to pave the way in their business.

“I feel like I’m standing on the shoulders of greatness. It’s just so amazing,” Chief Communications Officer Ursula Madden said.

Wearing their awards around their necks, the women were recognized for dedicating their lives to the voices and voiceless.

“Whites and blacks are coming together to make a change,” honoree Linda Williams said.

“I’ve always been an advocate for helping people. If I can help somebody then my living should not be in vain,” honoree Dorothy Crook said.

It’s a power they’re all bonded by.

Mayor Jim Strickland stated the importance of the Luminary Awards as we move into the Bicentennial of Memphis. He says we must honor what’s to come.

Strickland also used this time to announce the new conference room in City Hall named after Dr. King.

The 10 honored women were some of the first to see it all as they joined together with hopes of passing their legacy on to those to come.

“I had a dream that one day I would always take young people with me, and that one day I would be able to look back and see all these young people being successful,” honoree Hazel Moore said.