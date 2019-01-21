× Marked Tree Schools closed Tuesday after gas is disconnected at high school

MARKED TREE, Ark. — Officials with The Marked Tree School District announced all schools will be closed Tuesday.

A statement posted to Facebook stated that an incident that occurred during construction caused the gas at a high school to be disconnected.

As a result, the school district will not have class on Tuesday, Jan. 22. Instead, they will utilize an “AMI” day.

The statement goes on to say if some student don’t have an AMI packet they will still have “adequate time to get his or her work done.”

Officials say everything will be resolved on Tuesday and school will be back in session on Wednesday.