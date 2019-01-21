Manhunt Monday: Who killed soon-to-be father Michael Norfleet?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A mother's heart is still hurting months after her son, a soon-to-be father, was gunned down.

Shirley Baker spends her nights tossing and turning and barely able to get any sleep. Two months ago her son Michael Norfleet was murdered.

Memphis Police say Norfleet had just left the 2-Star Grocery Store in Frayser when two men approached him. Officers say he was then robbed and shot.

"I can't call him. I can't see him. I can't hear his voice," Baker said. "I love you son. I wished that I could just hold you and tell you I love you."

Paramedics rushed to the scene, but it was too late. Norfleet was already dead.

Detectives say witnesses heard the gunfire and saw the two men running away carrying a backpack. But no one is talking, making it difficult for homicide investigators to put Norfleet's killers behind bars.

"We all live here. How much are we going to stomach? How many homicides is it going to take to say enough is enough?" Lt. Tony Mullins, with the Memphis Police Department, said.

Baker says her son was on his way to pick up his girlfriend to enjoy a night out on the town when he was shot. "They have torn me. I am so torn. My soul and my heart is just hurting me. It's just like I'm just dead," she said.

Baker says her son's girlfriend is five months pregnant with the couple's child.

Until Norfleet's killers are behind bars, his family will never stop praying for justice.

"People need to be aware of their surroundings a lot more. If you see something, no matter how small you it is, please let us know. It's our job to put the pieces together. If you give us what you have, we will put it with the other pieces and figure it out," Lt. Tony Mullins said.

If you know who killed 40-year-old Michael Norfleet, call Memphis Police at (901)-528-CASH. All calls are confidential.