Man wanted on attempted murder charge arrested after weekend police chase

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man wanted for a long list of charges including attempted second-degree murder has been captured.

Police were in the area of Park and Highland on Sunday when they said they spotted Tavares Hoskins traveling westbound. Aware of his arrest warrant, police tried to conduct a traffic stop near Greer, but the 26-year-old refused to comply with the officer’s demands. He took off at a high rate of speed and eventually crashed into a truck at Park and Semmes.

Officers said Hoskins then fled that scene on foot. He was taken into custody in the 800 block of Inez.

According to court documents, Hoskins was indicted by a grand jury on attempted second-degree murder, employment of a firearm, aggravated burglary, vandalism and unlawful possession of a weapon charges following an incident in April 2018.

WREG is working to learn more information on that incident.