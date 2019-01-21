Man in Halloween mask robs gas station at gunpoint, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police have released surveillance video after a local gas station was robbed at gunpoint over the weekend.

The incident happened Sunday, Jan. 20, at the Exxon gas station in the 6000 block of Mt. Moriah Road.

Employees said the man entered the store wearing a red and black Halloween mask. He then ran to the counter and demanded all of the cash from the register. He then fled the scene on foot.

If you know anything that could help police, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.