MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police said Monday morning they found a man shot dead in a front yard in Frayser, and the case is being investigated as a homicide.

Police said they were on the scene in the 3200 block of University shortly before 10 a.m.

They found a man with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police ask anyone with information to call 528-CASH

35.214819 -89.989598