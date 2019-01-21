× Man accused of fondling woman during hair appointment

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A local man was taken into custody after a woman claims he acted inappropriately while she was getting her hair done.

Officers responded to the business in the 6300 block of Quail Hollow Saturday afternoon. That’s where they met a woman who said she was forcibly fondled by a man still on the scene.

She told police she was getting her hair done inside the Extended Stay American Hotel when the man suddenly put his hand inside her shirt. He then sat down in a chair, pulled her onto his lap and started thrusting.

The suspect was identified by police as Feras Hdaib. He was charged with sexual battery and booked into the Shelby County Jail.