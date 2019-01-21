Live at 9: Sheriff Bonner, City Council, National Hugging Day & Rabbi Ben Kamin

Sheriff Bonner’s big announcement

Change is coming to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office. Just months after taking office as the county’s first-ever African-American sheriff, Floyd Bonner made an announcement on Live at 9.

City Council preview

When the Memphis City Council meets Tuesday it will be the first time in months that all 13 seats have been filled. And there are plenty of important topics on the agenda.

Council member Martavius Jones stopped by to talk about that.

National Hugging Day

Today is not only Doctor Martin Luther King Junior Day but it’s also National Hugging Day! One group is using the occasion to bring some smiles to seniors here in the Mid-South.

Chad Trusty with the Visiting Angels of Memphis joined us live from Cordova where he surprised a lucky senior.

The Civil Rights Movement and the Jewish community

On this Martin Luther King Junior Day, a special event is taking a closer look at the key role the Jewish community played in the Civil Rights Movement. Rabbis Ben Kamin and Micah Greenstein stopped by to talk about that.