Grizzlies blown out by the AD-less Pelicans in the annual MLK Celebration Game

MEMPHIS – Jrue Holiday and Nikola Mirotic scored 21 points, Jahlil Okafor and Julius Randle had 20, and the balanced New Orleans Pelicans beat the Memphis Grizzlies 105-85 on Monday without injured star Anthony Davis.

Okafor set a season high for points and added 10 rebounds filling in for Davis. Randle had 12 rebounds and Holiday grabbed 11 as New Orleans out-rebounded the Grizzlies 50-35 without its leading big man. It was the Pelicans’ first game since announcing Davis would miss 1-2 weeks with a left index finger sprain.

Okafor and Randle were a combined 15 of 20 from the field, part of New Orleans shooting 53 percent overall.

Marc Gasol led the Grizzlies with 22 points, while Mike Conley added 20 and eight assists for Memphis, which lost its sixth straight and 12th in the last 13.

Memphis, which was outscored 45-14 during the third quarter in a blowout loss at Toronto on Saturday, managed only 18 points in the third Monday while the Pelicans had 28. That provided New Orleans with an 82-68 lead entering the final period.