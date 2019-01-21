× Fight breaks out after woman denied entry to Memphis club, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Instead of having a fun evening, two women spent some time behind bars over the weekend after they allegedly attacked another woman at a Hickory Hill club.

According to the business, a group of women tried to get into Clicks Billiards near Winchester and Riverdale early Saturday morning.

One of them, Elvisha White, was told she wouldn’t be allowed inside since she was only 20 years old.

That’s when a fight broke out.

The victim told police White hit her in the face while Jasmine Jackson threw a phone at her. Two security officers were forced to detain the women until police arrived and they were arrested.

Both women were charged with assault.