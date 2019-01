× Overturned tractor trailer blocks interstate lanes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An accident involving an overturned tractor trailer is causing delays on the interstate.

The accident happened on I-40 eastbound near the Canada Road exit.

According to the TDOT, the accident was reported at around 11 a.m. Sunday morning.

The left lane has been blocked and is affecting eastbound traffic.

TDOT says that westbound traffic is not experiencing delays.

The accident is estimated to be cleared by 5 p.m. Sunday evening.