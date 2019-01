× North Memphis shooting kills one man

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after a shooting early Sunday in North Memphis.

Police responded to a shooting at Chelsea and Decatur at 1:30 a.m.

A male victim was found and taken in critical condition to Regional One, where he later died.

Police are investigating this as a homicide. They did not provide any information on a suspect.

Call 528-CASH with any tips.