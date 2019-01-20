× MPD: One man dead after North Memphis shooting, 9th homicide of 2019

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are looking for the person(s) responsible for shooting and killing a man in North Memphis early Sunday morning.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. at Decatur Street and Chelsea Avenue. Police said the shooting stemmed from an argument about 1.5 miles away at a house on J.W. Williams Lane.

It’s not clear if the confrontation took place inside or outside of the home or what the relationship was between the suspect and victim.

“I just think it’s frightening,” Barbara, who lives in the area, said. “I mean we hear about it, but it’s frightening right here at the corner.”

Within the past three months, there have been 80 assaults, 24 burglaries and 12 robberies reported within a mile of where the shooting took place.

“People nowadays don’t value people’s lives like they used to,” said Laverne Bolton, who lives in the area. “I’ve told my children, if they hear bullets, hit the ground.”

It marks the ninth homicide in Memphis in 2019, roughly averaging a murder every other day.

“You start feeling like you want to barricade your house, but you can’t do that,” said Barbara.

Bolton said she knows what people can do.

“You have to stay prayed up. I thank God and pray every day,” she said. “I wake up and check my children, make sure they’re okay and say, ‘Thank you Jesus for letting everyone in my family be okay.'”

We’re working to learn more about this shooting and the victim.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.