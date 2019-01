× Helena-West Helena teen killed in accidental shooting, police say

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. — A 15-year-old is dead after what police say was an accidental shooting.

Helena-West Helena Police responded to the 600 block of York Street in Helena at 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

They found a 15-year-old boy dead in an upstairs bedroom.

The mother and other relatives said they were downstairs when they heard a bang.