× EXCLUSIVE: Family of man killed by West Memphis police demands answers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The family of the South Carolina man killed in an officer-involved shooting in West Memphis, Arkansas, is demanding justice and say they want answers.

Police killed Megan Rivera, 22, and De’Angelo Brown, 30, after investigators say the couple led them on a chase Wednesday night and ran over an officer.

In a FaceTime interview Sunday, Brown’s sister, Tierra Clyburn, described what went through her mind when she got the news.

“Just hurt, anger, disbelief,” she said. “I just – I would never imagine something like this would happen.”

Brown’s brother, Lemarutius Clyburn, believes officers should have done something to de-escalate the situation.

“They could have took different steps then just opening up fire taking people’s lives when their officers didn’t lose their lives,” he said.

Investigators say Rivera and Brown refused to stop when an officer tried to pull them over and lead police on a more than two-mile chase.

The chase ended at McAuley Drive and 18th Street, where Arkansas State Police say the couple rammed several police cars and ran over an officer before being shot and killed by police.

But Brown’s brother and sister say, for them, something isn’t adding up.

“I just don’t understand how a traffic stop end with two people losing their life,” Lemarutius said.

And they want to know why police shot their brother even though they say he wasn’t even behind the wheel.

“Another way could have been used. They could have flattened the tires or something,” Tierra said. “Why just go killing them like that? My brother was just a passenger in the vehicle – he wasn’t even the driver. We want justice.”

They say the couple loved to take trips together and were in the Mid-South visiting.

“They was traveling, taking trips, just enjoying life,” Lemarutius said.

Their hope is that bodycam and dashcam footage will eventually give them the answers their family needs.

“I want anything that can just give us any type of closure,” Tierra said. “I want everything done down to the bottom. I want this case investigated fully.”

But until then, they’re asking anyone who may have seen what happened that night to come forward.

Investigators say the officer who was hurt is OK. His name hasn’t been released.

Several officers are on leave while the case is investigated.

Arkansas State Police are handling the case and say they will submit their findings to the prosecuting attorney to determine whether or not the shooting was justified.