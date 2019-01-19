× Rain could change to snow Saturday for northern Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The National Weather Service on Saturday issued a Winter Weather Advisory for northern parts of the Mid-South, and said some areas could see snow accumulation by Sunday morning.

In Tennessee, the advisory covered Lauderdale, Crockett and Dyer counties as well as other counties outside the WREG viewing area. In Arkansas, Mississippi and Poinsett counties are included. The advisory will last from 3 p.m. Saturday to 3 a.m. Sunday.

Rain showers covered most of the area Saturday morning, but NWS said a strong cold front will push temperatures down abruptly, causing the rain to switch over to snow by late afternoon in the area under the advisory.

NWS said 1-3 inches of snow are possible in the counties under the advisory, along with trace amounts of ice accumulation.

The precipitation is expected to end a couple of hours after midnight, NWS said.

