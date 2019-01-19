× One critically injured in Raleigh shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police have responded to a shooting in Raleigh that left one man in critical condition.

Officers went to the scene at 2495 Northumberland around 6:30 p.m. Saturday. One man was shot, and he was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

The shooting is under investigation, and officers do not have suspect information. Anyone with suspect information should contact Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

WREG will update this story as more information is available.