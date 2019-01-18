× Proposed bill would make failure to stop upon approaching a bus a felony offense

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A proposed bill filed in the Tennessee legislature this week would make failing to stop for a school bus a felony offense.

House Bill 0055 was introduced by Jason Potts of District 59 on Thursday.

If passed, anyone caught passing a bus while it’s stopped letting off children would be fined anywhere from $500 to $3,000. They would also be charged with a Class E felony.

The bill would go into effect on July 1, 2019 if approved.

It’s an ongoing problem across the state of Tennessee.

In November, WSMV reported on a Office of Health Safety and Supportive Schools report that stated on one day in April, more than 1,100 drivers passed buses illegally.

The problem has reportedly become so bad that just two days ago the Johnson City Police Department announced it would be conducting bus stop checks for the rest of the school year.