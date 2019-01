× Man critically hurt in Frayser stabbing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police said a man was critically injured Friday afternoon when he was stabbed by a relative.

The alleged stabbing happened in the 2100 block of Pueblo in Frayser.

It appears the victim then somehow made it to the 2500 block of Whitney, where police were called.

One man has been detained. Authorities have not released any information on that person.