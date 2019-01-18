× Police: Man charged with rape after sleeping with runaway teen

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was arrested after police say he admitted to raping a 17-year-old runaway.

The teen told officers she approached Edward Bradley after having just run away on January 8. She asked him if he would give her a ride to the bus station to which he responded by saying he would take her to his apartment and take care of her.

She said the 59-year-old began pressuring her to have sex once they got into his car. She told him she was 17-years-old, and the two had sex at his home, she said.

The suspect then dropped her off at the Greyhound bus station.

On January 17, police said Bradley admitted to sleeping with the teen and was taken into custody. He was charged with aggravated statutory rape.