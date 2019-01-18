Person of interest sought in recent Fairview Inn homicide

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities have released images of a woman they say is a person of interest in a recent homicide.

According to police, Fernando Florez Medina was discovered suffering from multiple gunshot wounds at the Fairview Inn and Suites on American Way on the evening of January 10. The victim later died from his injuries.

Surveillance video of the incident showed that after Medina was shot a female approached the 22-year-old victim, grabbed something from him and then jumped into a blue SUV waiting in the parking lot.

Officers shared images of that woman and her vehicle on Facebook late Thursday evening.

If you know who she is, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.