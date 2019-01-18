No one at SCS agrees to interview after state says for months they didn’t hear about teacher’s alleged sexual misconduct

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Some parents want to know who's being held accountable when a teacher accused of having a sexual affair with a student took another teaching job.

Jasmine Edmond is out of the classroom at Power Center Academy after she was arrested for sexual battery of a child.

Power Center is a Gestalt Community charter school.

Investigators said last spring she was an algebra teacher at Trezevant High and had an affair with a 16-year-old student at her Raleigh apartment.

Shelby County Schools put her on administrative leave when they found out.

Here's the thing, the district is supposed to immediately report alleged misconduct like that to the Tennessee Board of Education, so they can flag a teacher's license and investigate.

Gestalt told us there were no red flag's on Edmond's license when they hired her to work at Power Center this school year.

The state told us they couldn't find any reports or investigate files either when we asked about it Wednesday.

That changed though Thursday afternoon when the state claimed they got a report from SCS about the investigation.

"Children can be very affected by this. They need to do better," said one Power Center parent.

We asked SCS board members for an interview. Those who responded said they didn't know much about the situation and passed us off to district officials.

They wouldn't agree to an interview either. The sent us a statement, "SCS followed all required reporting processes and procedures. Upon receipt of notification of changes in state law, we reviewed our processes to ensure we adhere to all laws and regulations."

SCS said it followed the procedures, but the state said schools are required to immediately notify them anytime a teacher is removed from the classroom for anything that could impact their license, and that's been the rule for quite some time.