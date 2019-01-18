× Man awaiting robbery trial robs convenience store after being released from rehab

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — A man who was sent to an in-patient rehab program while awaiting trial for aggravated robbery charges was discharged from the facility without being sent back to jail. He was then arrested for a separate armed robbery.

Mark Baker is being held on a $1 million bond after using a weapon to rob a Dodge’s convenience store at 1414 E. Broadway in West Memphis.

Before that, Baker was sent to a rehab facility in Memphis while awaiting separate charges for aggravated robbery in Crittenden County. After violating his rehab order, that facility released him this past weekend without notifying the Crittendon County Sheriff’s Office.

West Memphis Police were able to apprehend Baker after the armed robbery of Dodge’s.